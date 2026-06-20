India's Flexing It records nearly 290% rise in consultant signups

Younger professionals fuel India consulting surge

Younger talent is leading this change: in fiscal 2026, nearly 40% of new consultants had just 3-8 years' experience (about 30% in FY25).

Demand for independent consultants has also soared across tech and supply chain roles.

As Flexing It founder and CEO Chandrika Pasricha puts it, "Independent consulting is no longer something professionals ease into later in their careers."

The platform now connects more than 120,000 independent consultants and domain experts with companies looking for fresh ideas and flexible skills.