India's Flexing It records nearly 290% rise in consultant signups
India's white-collar gig scene is exploding, with independent consultant signups jumping nearly 290% since 2022.
Flexing It, a talent platform, says monthly registrations shot up from 1,500 to over 5,000 in just two years.
More young professionals are choosing flexible portfolio careers, mixing skills and projects instead of sticking to one traditional job.
Younger professionals fuel India consulting surge
Younger talent is leading this change: in fiscal 2026, nearly 40% of new consultants had just 3-8 years' experience (about 30% in FY25).
Demand for independent consultants has also soared across tech and supply chain roles.
As Flexing It founder and CEO Chandrika Pasricha puts it, "Independent consulting is no longer something professionals ease into later in their careers."
The platform now connects more than 120,000 independent consultants and domain experts with companies looking for fresh ideas and flexible skills.