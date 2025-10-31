Next Article
India's forex reserves drop by $6.92 billion
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves just dropped by $6.92 billion, landing at $695.36 billion for the week ending October 24, 2025.
This comes right after a boost the previous week, mostly thanks to rising gold reserves.
It's a noticeable swing, but not unheard of in global finance.
RBI's role in forex reserve management
The Reserve Bank of India keeps a close eye on the rupee and steps in when things get too bumpy—think of them as making sure the ride isn't too wild rather than aiming for one perfect speed.
Their main goal is to keep trading conditions stable, even if reserve numbers go up or down along the way.