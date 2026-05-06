India's GCCs deliver $98.4 billion output, 2,117 centers, 2.36 million jobs

India's GCCs employ 250,000 AI professionals

India's GCCs are making waves in AI too, with more than 250,000 professionals working on artificial intelligence, roughly 28% of global GCC AI talent.

More than 1,200 centers have AI and machine learning capabilities, and over 250 even have special AI Centers of Excellence.

Bengaluru leads with the most GCCs (over 1,080 units), while Hyderabad is catching up fast for financial services.

Newer cities like Coimbatore and Kochi are also joining the action, showing how India's tech scene keeps expanding.