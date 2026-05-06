India's GCCs deliver $98.4 billion output, 2,117 centers, 2.36 million jobs
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) just passed $98.4 billion in economic output, with more than 100 new centers launched in FY26.
There are now 2,117 GCCs across the country, giving jobs to 2.36 million people.
Nearly half of these centers have moved beyond back-office work and are now helping shape global business decisions, a shift that's happening twice as fast as it did a decade ago.
India's GCCs employ 250,000 AI professionals
India's GCCs are making waves in AI too, with more than 250,000 professionals working on artificial intelligence, roughly 28% of global GCC AI talent.
More than 1,200 centers have AI and machine learning capabilities, and over 250 even have special AI Centers of Excellence.
Bengaluru leads with the most GCCs (over 1,080 units), while Hyderabad is catching up fast for financial services.
Newer cities like Coimbatore and Kochi are also joining the action, showing how India's tech scene keeps expanding.