India's GCCs grow 32% to over 2,100 centers employing 2.36 million
Business
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have grown 32% in just five years, now counting over 2,100 centers and employing a massive 2.36 million people.
The sector is worth nearly $100 billion, showing how big a deal these innovation hubs have become.
Over 1,200 GCCs using AI
Almost half of the new GCCs since fiscal 2021 are built around artificial intelligence, with more than 1,200 centers using AI and machine learning.
As Nasscom's Rajesh Nambiar put it, "India's GCC ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental reset. The shift from scale to value is now well underway, with AI acting as the catalyst."
With demand for AI skills rising fast, the future looks bright for anyone interested in tech careers here.