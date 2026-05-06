India's GCCs grow 32% to over 2,100 centers employing 2.36 million

Over 1,200 GCCs using AI

Almost half of the new GCCs since fiscal 2021 are built around artificial intelligence, with more than 1,200 centers using AI and machine learning.

As Nasscom's Rajesh Nambiar put it, "India's GCC ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental reset. The shift from scale to value is now well underway, with AI acting as the catalyst."

With demand for AI skills rising fast, the future looks bright for anyone interested in tech careers here.