India's GDP growth to touch upper end of 6.3-6.8% range

Nageswaran explained that lower GST rates and new direct tax breaks should add over ₹2.5 lakh crore to the economy—pretty impressive! Even after earlier GST cuts, state revenues have kept climbing, showing India's finances are holding up well.

Nageswaran says foreign investment will stay strong

While new US tariffs might slow growth by about 1% in 2026, Nageswaran believes the latest GST reforms will help cushion the impact.

He's optimistic that foreign investment will stay strong as India keeps making it easier to do business—even when things get bumpy globally.