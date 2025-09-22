UPI transactions will be settled differently starting November 2025

What's changing in the settlement process?

Right now, all types of UPI transactions get settled together in 10 daily cycles.

Soon, those cycles will only process regular authorized payments. Disputes (like failed or reversed transactions) will get their own two dedicated settlement slots each day—one from midnight to 4pm and another from 4pm to midnight.

NPCI's also updating file names so banks can spot these easily, but the overall timing system stays the same.