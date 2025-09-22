UPI transactions will be settled differently starting November 2025
Big update for UPI users: Starting November 3, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out new settlement rules.
The main change? Authorized payments and dispute settlements will be handled separately to keep things running smoother as UPI keeps growing.
What's changing in the settlement process?
Right now, all types of UPI transactions get settled together in 10 daily cycles.
Soon, those cycles will only process regular authorized payments. Disputes (like failed or reversed transactions) will get their own two dedicated settlement slots each day—one from midnight to 4pm and another from 4pm to midnight.
NPCI's also updating file names so banks can spot these easily, but the overall timing system stays the same.
Other important things to note
All other UPI rules—including how taxes and reconciliations are handled—aren't changing.
If you're still using autopay with a discontinued @paytm handle, you've got until October 31, 2025, to switch it up.