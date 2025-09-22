RCEP summit in Malaysia next month to discuss trade issues
Next month, leaders from 15 Asia-Pacific countries—including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN nations—are meeting in Kuala Lumpur for the first RCEP summit since 2020.
They'll check on how the trade deal is working so far, talk about letting in new members, and look for ways to work together better.
RCEP covers nearly a 3rd of global trade, GDP
With US tariffs still making exports tougher for Asian economies, Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim wants to show that Asia is serious about free trade and getting things moving faster.
The summit is a chance for these countries to chat with US officials about tariff problems and keeping supply chains steady.
Since RCEP covers nearly a third of global trade and GDP, what happens here could shape jobs and economic opportunities across the region—and maybe even affect what lands on your favorite online shops.