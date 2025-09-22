RCEP summit in Malaysia next month to discuss trade issues

RCEP covers nearly a 3rd of global trade, GDP

With US tariffs still making exports tougher for Asian economies, Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim wants to show that Asia is serious about free trade and getting things moving faster.

The summit is a chance for these countries to chat with US officials about tariff problems and keeping supply chains steady.

Since RCEP covers nearly a third of global trade and GDP, what happens here could shape jobs and economic opportunities across the region—and maybe even affect what lands on your favorite online shops.