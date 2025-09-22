Sensex falls over 500 points as IT stocks sink Business Sep 22, 2025

The Indian stock market had a rough Monday, with the Sensex falling over 500 points to 82,122.92 and Nifty50 slipping by nearly 144 points to 25,183.20.

The main reason? A sharp sell-off in IT stocks after the US hiked H-1B visa application fees—a move that hit big tech names like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro especially hard.