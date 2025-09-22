Why John Cockerill's stock is up 46% in 5 days
John Cockerill India's stock just shot up 46% in five days, hitting a record high of ₹6,385.85 on Monday (September 22, 2025).
Trading volume exploded too—about 2.5 lakh shares changed hands on Monday, way above the usual 8,000.
Shares have grown 6 times since early 2020
If you're into stocks or just curious about market moves, this is a big one.
Since early 2020, John Cockerill's share price has grown six times over—thanks to steady demand for their metal processing equipment and some major deals with top steel producers.
This performance suggests that investors may see long-term potential here.
The buzz around the stock
The buzz started after John Cockerill bagged a contract from Tata Steel last week.
They'll be building and installing new tech at Tata's Jamshedpur plant—a project that not only boosts their order book but also shows off their technical expertise.
This kind of win suggests strong revenue growth potential moving forward.