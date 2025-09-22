VMS TMT IPO oversubscribed 102x: Here's what to expect

VMS TMT's IPO just wrapped up with a massive 102x oversubscription—over 1.26 billion shares were bid for, compared to just 12.3 million on offer. The ₹148.5 crore IPO gets finalized today (September 22), and shares are set to hit BSE and NSE on September 24.

Strong demand across all investor categories Retail investors subscribed nearly 48 times their quota, while non-institutional folks went all out at over 227 times.

Even big institutional buyers joined in with a strong response (120x).

Clearly, there's a lot of faith in VMS TMT's future.

What does VMS TMT do? Founded in 2013, with its manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, the company makes Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars—think the steel rods used in construction—using scrap and billets.

They also trade scrap and binding wires within Gujarat and to other parts of the country.

Money from the IPO will help pay down loans and support general corporate purposes.