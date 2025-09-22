Anand Rathi's ₹745cr IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Started in 1991 (originally as Navratan Capital), Anand Rathi offers broking services across equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies. They also handle margin funding, mutual funds, and wealth advisory—serving everyone from retail investors to ultra-HNIs through 90 branches in 54 cities and over 1,100 Authorized Persons nationwide.

Financial performance in last 2 years

The company's revenue jumped from ₹468 crore in FY23 to ₹846 crore in FY25—a strong CAGR of over 34%. Profits more than doubled to ₹104 crore.

Assets under custody grew nearly threefold to ₹81,368 crore.

Funds raised will go toward working capital and general corporate purposes, including technology initiatives.