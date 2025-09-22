Next Article
Bodycare closing last 56 stores, 444 jobs at risk
Business
Bodycare, the well-known UK health and beauty chain, is shutting down its last 56 stores by Saturday, which means 444 people will lose their jobs.
Administrators say the business just isn't sustainable anymore.
While selling the stores seems unlikely, they're working to support staff as everyone navigates this big change.
Founded in 1970
Founded back in 1970 in Lancashire, Bodycare stood out for its bright shops and unique product displays—think perfumes and foot creams stacked on warehouse-style shelves.
The team handling the closure says they're still exploring what could happen with the Bodycare brand itself, so there might be updates ahead as they look at new possibilities.