India's institutions poured over ₹4L/cr into stocks in early 2026
Business
Indian mutual funds, banks, insurers, and retirement funds have poured more than ₹4 lakh crore into stocks in just the first five months of 2026.
March saw the biggest spike at nearly ₹1.4 lakh crore, with steady flows in January, February, April, and May.
Even as global investors pulled out billions, local institutions kept investing and helped keep the market steady.
Domestic institutions invested ₹7.75L/cr last year
DIIs stayed strong thanks to regular SIPs (over ₹30,000 crore every month), plus consistent money from EPFO, NPS, and insurance funds.
They've been reliable buyers even during rocky years like 2024 and 2025. Last year alone they invested a record ₹7.75 lakh crore.
Strong corporate earnings and better quality companies are making Indian markets more attractive for them.