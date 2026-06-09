India's institutions poured over ₹4L/cr into stocks in early 2026 Business Jun 09, 2026

Indian mutual funds, banks, insurers, and retirement funds have poured more than ₹4 lakh crore into stocks in just the first five months of 2026.

March saw the biggest spike at nearly ₹1.4 lakh crore, with steady flows in January, February, April, and May.

Even as global investors pulled out billions, local institutions kept investing and helped keep the market steady.