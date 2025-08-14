India's NIIF targets $10B assets under management by early 2028
India's National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is aiming big—planning to boost its assets from $4.9 billion to $10 billion by early 2028.
They're putting this money into things like roads, renewable energy, telecom towers, warehouses, and data centers.
Right now, they're working on raising another $4.5 billion for successor funds in infrastructure and private markets, with fundraising wrapping up by 2028.
Who's putting money into this?
The Indian government leads the way as a key backer and is joined by global heavyweights like Temasek, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and AustralianSuper.
More investors from Australia, Japan, the US, Europe, and Korea are expected to join soon.
Where does NIIF invest?
NIIF spreads its bets across infrastructure, climate initiatives, private markets, and growth equity.
Recently, they exited major investments in renewables and road projects—returning half of what investors put in back to them.