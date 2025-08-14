India's NIIF targets $10B assets under management by early 2028 Business Aug 14, 2025

India's National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is aiming big—planning to boost its assets from $4.9 billion to $10 billion by early 2028.

They're putting this money into things like roads, renewable energy, telecom towers, warehouses, and data centers.

Right now, they're working on raising another $4.5 billion for successor funds in infrastructure and private markets, with fundraising wrapping up by 2028.