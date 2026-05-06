India's ODI outflow hits $26.7 billion in FY26 up 84%
Business
India's overseas investments are booming; ODI outflow jumped to over $26.7 billion in FY26, up 84% from FY24.
The Finance Ministry says Indian companies are expanding their global footprint faster than ever.
Equity loans dominate India's ODI outflows
Most of the money flowed into equity (over $18.6 billion) and loans (over $8 billion), with September 2025 seeing over $4 billion outflow in a single month.
Singapore was the top destination, followed by the US and Mauritius.
Key sectors included finance, manufacturing, and retail, alongside a revised overseas-investment framework.