India's online shopping boom is coming--and logistics are already stressed
India's online shopping scene is gearing up for its biggest festive season yet, with sales expected to jump 26% and cross ₹1.2 lakh crore in the current festive season.
But behind the scenes, warehouses are packed to capacity months ahead of time, and delivery networks are feeling the pressure.
Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho have been building out their own delivery systems to keep up with demand. Still, they rely heavily on outside logistics partners.
With big players like Delhivery buying up rivals (like Ecom Express), there's less flexibility for everyone—making it harder for sellers to find space and move products affordably.
Quick commerce apps are also in the mix
Market consolidation means fewer options and higher costs for sellers. Quick commerce apps are also fighting for limited warehouse space and delivery slots.
Even with Amazon investing ₹2,000 crore to speed things up this year, getting orders to your door quickly remains a real challenge during India's massive online shopping surge.