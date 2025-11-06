India's real estate market to touch $10tn by 2047: Report Business Nov 06, 2025

India's real estate scene is set for a massive leap—from nearly $0.3 trillion today to as much as $10 trillion by 2047, according to a new Colliers-CII report.

This growth could make up nearly a fifth of the country's GDP, thanks to rapid urbanization, better infrastructure, and new tech.

Housing sales are expected to triple, with affordable, senior, and co-living spaces expected to see pronounced growth.