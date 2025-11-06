Next Article
SEBI's new rules: Students can get certified before job
Business
SEBI is planning major updates to its certification rules, making it simpler for newcomers—including students—to get certified before landing a job in the securities market.
The move is designed to boost employability by letting people start their certification process early, even before joining a firm.
Principal exemption to be removed
SEBI also plans to close old loopholes by removing the often-abused 'Principal' exemption.
Now, only those 50+ with at least 10 years of relevant experience will qualify for special exemptions.
They're also considering longer NISM courses as valid pathways.
If you have thoughts, SEBI is taking feedback until November 27, 2025, so there's still time to weigh in before these changes roll out.