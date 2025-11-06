SEBI's new rules: Students can get certified before job

Principal exemption to be removed

SEBI also plans to close old loopholes by removing the often-abused 'Principal' exemption.

Now, only those 50+ with at least 10 years of relevant experience will qualify for special exemptions.

They're also considering longer NISM courses as valid pathways.

If you have thoughts, SEBI is taking feedback until November 27, 2025, so there's still time to weigh in before these changes roll out.