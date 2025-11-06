Next Article
Boeing settles 737 MAX crash case for $1.1B
Boeing won't face a criminal trial for the tragic 737 MAX 8 crashes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019.
Instead, the company reached a $1.1 billion agreement with US authorities, leading to the dismissal of a criminal fraud charge related to the plane's certification.
Settlement leaves many victims' families frustrated
The settlement has left many victims' families frustrated, calling it too easy on Boeing, while others hope it helps them move forward after years of heartbreak.
Boeing says it's deeply sorry and is working to improve safety and follow regulations more closely moving ahead.