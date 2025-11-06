Next Article
Google to invest $10B in Germany over next 5 years
Business
Google's about to announce a multi-billion plan to boost its presence in Germany, teaming up with SPD leader Lars Klingbeil.
The project covers new infrastructure, data centers, and green energy efforts, plus bigger offices in Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin.
Google's investment will help Germany transition to a climate-neutral economy
This investment isn't just about tech buildings—it's aimed at pushing innovations in artificial intelligence and helping Germany shift toward a climate-neutral economy.
The government is on board too, promising to make it easier for Google's plans to fit into the country's economy while supporting job security and fair competition.