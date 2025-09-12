Next Article
India's retail inflation rises to 2.07% in August
India's retail inflation ticked up to 2.07% in August 2025, compared to 1.61% in July.
The main culprits? Higher prices for veggies, meat, fish, oils, eggs, and personal care items.
Interestingly, food inflation improved a bit (from -1.76% to -0.69%), but still stayed negative—meaning some food prices are actually dropping or stabilizing.
Rural vs urban
Inflation hit rural and urban areas differently. Rural inflation rose to 1.69%, while urban areas saw a bigger jump to 2.47%.
Food price changes also varied by region but remained less steep than before.
Meanwhile, costs for education, health, transport, and fuel saw small drops or steadied out—offering a little relief in those sectors even as everyday essentials got pricier overall.