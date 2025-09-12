Vindhya Telelinks announces ₹16/share dividend: Check record date
Vindhya Telelinks is giving out a ₹16 per share dividend for the year ending March 31, 2025—so if you owned shares by September 5, you're in.
The news came out at their 42nd Annual General Meeting on September 12.
Boardroom changes and business updates
The company signed off on its latest financials and made some boardroom changes—Shri Dhan Raj Bansal retired by rotation and did not seek re-appointment as director, and Messrs V. Sankar Aiyer & Co. were appointed as Statutory Auditors for a term of five consecutive years.
They also talked about how the business is doing, future plans, and their social responsibility work.
Why you should care
If you're into investing or just curious about how companies reward shareholders (or want to see what goes down at AGMs), this is a solid example.
Plus, it's always good to know when big payouts are happening!