Myntra's profits soar 18-fold in FY25
Myntra, Flipkart's fashion platform, just posted a massive 18-fold jump in profits for the year ending March 2025—going from ₹31 crore last year to ₹548 crore.
This leap happened thanks to an 18% boost in revenue, with sales hitting ₹6,042.7 crore.
Revenue growth across key areas
The majority of Myntra's revenue was generated from logistics (up nearly 20%), marketplace services (up 15.6%), and advertising, which shot up by 28%.
Even royalties, as part of non-operating revenue, contributed to the earnings.
These areas combined made a big difference to the bottom line.
Myntra cuts employee costs by over 6%
While Myntra spent more on ads (a hefty ₹2,105 crore), they cut employee costs by over 6%, keeping total expenses under control.
Their return on capital and profit margins both improved—a sign they're running things smarter than before.
From losses to profits
Just two years ago, Myntra was facing big losses (₹782 crore in FY23).
Now, with stronger revenues and better expense management, their financial health looks much better—a pretty impressive turnaround for the brand.