Myntra's profits soar 18-fold in FY25

Myntra, Flipkart's fashion platform, just posted a massive 18-fold jump in profits for the year ending March 2025—going from ₹31 crore last year to ₹548 crore. This leap happened thanks to an 18% boost in revenue, with sales hitting ₹6,042.7 crore.

Revenue growth across key areas The majority of Myntra's revenue was generated from logistics (up nearly 20%), marketplace services (up 15.6%), and advertising, which shot up by 28%.

Even royalties, as part of non-operating revenue, contributed to the earnings.

These areas combined made a big difference to the bottom line.

Myntra cuts employee costs by over 6% While Myntra spent more on ads (a hefty ₹2,105 crore), they cut employee costs by over 6%, keeping total expenses under control.

Their return on capital and profit margins both improved—a sign they're running things smarter than before.