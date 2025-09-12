Next Article
Whirlpool recommends ₹5/share final dividend for FY25
Whirlpool of India is giving out a final dividend of ₹5 per share for the 2024-25 financial year.
This was decided at their 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2025.
AGM business updates and new appointments
The company's top leaders shared business updates and got approval for this year's financial statements. They also brought in N C Khanna as the new Secretarial Auditor.
The virtual meeting, led by Arvind Uppal, saw 86 members join in and vote online.