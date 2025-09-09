India's ₹16,200cr fitness market to double by 2030
India's fitness market is expected to more than double by 2030, jumping from ₹16,200 crore in 2024 to ₹37,700 crore.
This surge is thanks to more people caring about health and having extra spending money, according to a new report.
Value gyms lead growth
Affordable "value" gyms are driving most of this growth—they'll make up over half the industry's revenue and nearly 80% of memberships in 2024.
Boutique studios offering HIIT, yoga, MMA, and Pilates are also growing fast.
Fitness isn't just about workouts: it's boosting real estate, activewear brands, digital platforms, nutrition services—even wellness tourism.
Opportunity to tap into inactive population
Even with all this momentum, around 820 million Indians aged 18-62 still aren't active.
Experts say there's a big opportunity here if fitness becomes more inclusive—think affordable options for smaller towns and underrepresented groups.
With continued innovation and strategic investment, India's fitness sector could deliver improved health outcomes for millions.