India's Sensex jumps 941 points as Nifty rises above 24,300
Indian stock markets had a strong finish Wednesday.
The Sensex shot up by 941 points to close at 77,959, while the Nifty gained 298 points to end above the key 24,300 mark.
Financial stocks led the charge, helped along by upbeat news from the US about a possible peace deal with Iran.
Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points
Banking and midcap shares saw big gains: Nifty Bank jumped over 1,400 points.
InterGlobe Aviation and Coforge stood out with impressive climbs of more than 6% and 10%, respectively; Coforge rose after strong fourth-quarter results.
Wockhardt and Firstsource also rallied hard.
Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro slipped just over 1% after weak earnings, and Exide Industries dropped by more than 2% due to rising costs.
Overall, though, optimism was the mood of the day for investors.