India's Sensex jumps 941 points as Nifty rises above 24,300

Nifty Bank jumps over 1,400 points

Banking and midcap shares saw big gains: Nifty Bank jumped over 1,400 points.

InterGlobe Aviation and Coforge stood out with impressive climbs of more than 6% and 10%, respectively; Coforge rose after strong fourth-quarter results.

Wockhardt and Firstsource also rallied hard.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro slipped just over 1% after weak earnings, and Exide Industries dropped by more than 2% due to rising costs.

Overall, though, optimism was the mood of the day for investors.