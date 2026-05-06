India's services PMI hits 58.2 in April on domestic demand

Services averaged 59.4 PMI in FY2026

The services sector stayed strong all through FY2026, averaging a healthy 59.4 PMI and even hitting a high of 62.9 last August.

Manufacturing is also on the rise with its own PMI climbing in April.

But there's a heads-up: ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could make things tricky for future growth, so it's worth keeping an eye out.