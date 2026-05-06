India's services PMI hits 58.2 in April on domestic demand
Business
India's services industry just had a solid comeback: April's Services PMI jumped to 58.2 from March's 57.5, showing business is picking up after last month's slowdown.
The boost is thanks to steady demand at home as the new financial year kicks off.
Services averaged 59.4 PMI in FY2026
The services sector stayed strong all through FY2026, averaging a healthy 59.4 PMI and even hitting a high of 62.9 last August.
Manufacturing is also on the rise with its own PMI climbing in April.
But there's a heads-up: ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia could make things tricky for future growth, so it's worth keeping an eye out.