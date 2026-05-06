India's small-caps rally as Nifty Smallcap 250 extends 20% rebound
Business
India's small-cap stocks are making waves, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index rising 1% this Wednesday, extending its rebound from March lows to 20%.
This comeback puts small-caps ahead of bigger market players and signals that retail investors are feeling bold again.
State elections boost Indian small-cap optimism
Experts say there's growing confidence thanks to political stability after recent state election wins.
All of this is pushing India's small-cap stocks closer to full-on bull market territory.