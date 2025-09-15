Next Article
India's trade deficit narrows to $26.49 billion in August
Business
India's trade deficit narrowed to $26.49 billion in August 2025, dropping from July's $27.35 billion.
This improvement comes even as trade talks with the US have stalled and American tariffs on Indian goods remain high.
Still, the US is a big customer—about one-fifth of India's exports head there.

To help exporters deal with these tough US tariffs, the government has updated its Advance Authorization Scheme, now letting businesses import raw materials duty-free if they're used for exports.
It's a move aimed at keeping Indian exports competitive and supporting local businesses through tricky global conditions.