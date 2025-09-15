OpenAI, NVIDIA to invest billions in UK data centers
What's the story
OpenAI and NVIDIA are set to announce major investments in UK data centers, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit this week. The announcement will be made by OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang, who will be part of a delegation of US executives visiting the UK. The two tech giants are collaborating with London-based Nscale Global Holdings on this project.
Investment details
OpenAI's investment plan to run into billions
The investments, expected to run into billions, align with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to establish the country as a hub for artificial intelligence research and development. Britain has already been courting US tech firms with incentives and policy support to expand data infrastructure. CoreWeave, a US cloud computing provider that went public this year, is also expected to announce a UK investment in the coming days.
Footprint
OpenAI is seeking to expand its commercial presence in Europe
OpenAI, best known for creating ChatGPT, is seeking to expand its commercial presence in Europe, a region known for stricter regulations and closer scrutiny of Silicon Valley firms. In May, the company unveiled its "OpenAI for Countries" initiative, aimed at taking its flagship Stargate data centre project overseas. Under the Stargate project, OpenAI and its partners, including SoftBank Group and Oracle, have pledged to spend up to $500 billion to establish AI data centres in several key markets.