OpenAI, NVIDIA to invest billions in UK data centers

The investments, expected to run into billions, align with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to establish the country as a hub for artificial intelligence research and development. Britain has already been courting US tech firms with incentives and policy support to expand data infrastructure. CoreWeave, a US cloud computing provider that went public this year, is also expected to announce a UK investment in the coming days.

Footprint

OpenAI is seeking to expand its commercial presence in Europe

OpenAI, best known for creating ChatGPT, is seeking to expand its commercial presence in Europe, a region known for stricter regulations and closer scrutiny of Silicon Valley firms. In May, the company unveiled its "OpenAI for Countries" initiative, aimed at taking its flagship Stargate data centre project overseas. Under the Stargate project, OpenAI and its partners, including SoftBank Group and Oracle, have pledged to spend up to $500 billion to establish AI data centres in several key markets.