Want meals under ₹150? Swiggy's Toing app has you covered

Swiggy is gearing up to launch a standalone app called 'Toing.' The new service will focus on providing affordable meal options for price-conscious consumers. The first market for this initiative will be Pune , a strategic choice given the city's demographics and large student population. Swiggy's focus on affordability is likely to boost its base of transacting users. The company's food delivery business had 14 million monthly transacting users as of Q1FY25, which grew by 16.4% to 16.3 million in Q1FY26.

Target audience The app will list restaurants that provide affordable meals Toing will specifically target college-going students and freshers who are just starting their careers. These groups often have a limited disposable income but still want the convenience of ordering food. The app will list restaurants that provide affordable meals, mostly in the ₹100-₹150 range.

Growth strategy How Toing will differ from Snacc and ₹99 store Swiggy's new offerings, including Snacc and ₹99 store, are all about providing affordable meals. However, each of these services addresses different needs. While Snacc focuses on canteen-style food delivered in 10 minutes, Toing will only feature meals priced between ₹100-₹150. The main Swiggy app will continue to offer ₹99 meals but Toing will have a wider selection of restaurants serving affordable food.

Market competition Competing with Rapido's Ownly The launch of Toing will also put Swiggy in direct competition with Rapido's food delivery app, Ownly. Interestingly, Swiggy is an investor in Rapido. The debut of Toing comes just after reports that Swiggy plans to sell its entire 12% stake in Rapido for up to ₹2,500 crore and exit as a shareholder as part of its own growth strategy.