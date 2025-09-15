India aims for 5% global shipbuilding market share by 2030

India developing national shipbuilding policy

To make this happen, India is developing a National Shipbuilding Policy to simplify rules and offer incentives. There's also funding lined up to upgrade shipyards and encourage partnerships.

By 2030, expect an Indian container shipping line; by 2035, 50% of container vessels produced domestically—meaning less need for foreign vessels.

Plus, with PM Gati Shakti integration and innovations like electric propulsion and carbon capture tech, India hopes to make waves as a global maritime leader.