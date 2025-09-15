Next Article
Airfloa Rail Technology's IPO oversubscribed 132 times: GMP, other details
Business
Airfloa Rail Technology's IPO just wrapped up, and the response was huge—investors bid for over 132 times the number of shares on offer.
The issue ran from September 11 to 15, with shares priced at ₹133-₹140 each and a minimum lot of 1,000 shares.
Upcoming IPOs and listings
Airfloa's share allotment happens on September 16, and trading starts September 18 on the BSE-SME platform.
L T Elevator's SME IPO also saw strong demand, was already twice subscribed as of Day 2 before closing on September 16.
Looking ahead, Euro Pratik Sales is launching its ₹451 crore mainboard IPO from September 16-18, with more listings—including Urban Company and Dev Accelerator—coming up this week.