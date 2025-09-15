Airfloa Rail Technology's IPO oversubscribed 132 times: GMP, other details

Upcoming IPOs and listings

Airfloa's share allotment happens on September 16, and trading starts September 18 on the BSE-SME platform.

L T Elevator's SME IPO also saw strong demand, was already twice subscribed as of Day 2 before closing on September 16.

Looking ahead, Euro Pratik Sales is launching its ₹451 crore mainboard IPO from September 16-18, with more listings—including Urban Company and Dev Accelerator—coming up this week.