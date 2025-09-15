Why Carysil's stock has soared 52% in 6 months
Carysil Ltd, one of India's top quartz kitchen sink makers, is feeling the pinch from new 50% US tariffs on Indian exports.
Even so, its stock has soared 52% over the past six months after landing major orders from Karran USA and Ikea.
While over a quarter of Carysil's revenue comes from the US and is exposed to tariffs, Carysil is still finding ways to stay ahead.
Institutional investors have upped their stakes
Carysil first passed some tariff costs to customers but might absorb more just to keep those relationships solid.
Analysts say Carysil's lower costs compared to American and European brands could help cushion the blow.
Investor confidence is high—Indian institutions have upped their stakes and foreign investment has more than doubled over the past year.
Plus, with no direct rivals in India and plans to expand into appliances and faucets, analysts expect revenue could keep growing by 15-18% a year, based on forecasts, if things settle down on the tariff front.