Why Carysil's stock has soared 52% in 6 months

Carysil first passed some tariff costs to customers but might absorb more just to keep those relationships solid.

Analysts say Carysil's lower costs compared to American and European brands could help cushion the blow.

Investor confidence is high—Indian institutions have upped their stakes and foreign investment has more than doubled over the past year.

Plus, with no direct rivals in India and plans to expand into appliances and faucets, analysts expect revenue could keep growing by 15-18% a year, based on forecasts, if things settle down on the tariff front.