IndiGo launches 'UpFront' service in India: What are the benefits?

IndiGo , India's leading domestic airline, has launched a new Economy class offering called 'UpFront.' The innovative service is part of the airline's fit-to-purpose product portfolio and is designed for travelers looking for more legroom and additional services. The move comes as part of IndiGo's strategy to provide personalized travel experiences across its expanding product range.

Service features 'UpFront' service offers a range of benefits The 'UpFront' service bundle comes with a host of benefits. These include front-row seating with extra legroom, complimentary snacks or meals, higher baggage allowance, and hassle-free change and cancellation benefits. The airline has divided its offerings into three travel ranges, two cabin categories, and five fare options to make it easier for customers to customize their travel experience according to their needs.

Flight ranges IndiGo's '6E ways to fly' offer IndiGo's '6E ways to fly' offer includes three ranges: domestic flights for connectivity within India, regional international flights for subcontinent travelers, and long-haul international flights over seven hours. The airline also offers two cabin categories: Economy class for affordable air travel and IndiGoStretch for those seeking extra comfort and space. In the Economy Cabin, customers can choose from Saver (best value fares), Flexi (seat selection, complimentary snack and hassle-free cancellation), or UpFront (front row seats with extra legroom).

Advertisement