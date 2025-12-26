Next Article
IndiGo to give ₹10,000 vouchers after mass flight cancelations
Business
IndiGo is handing out ₹10,000 travel vouchers starting December 26 to passengers hit by its massive flight disruptions earlier this month.
Over roughly 10 days in early December, more than 4,200 domestic flights were canceled because of crew shortages—leaving thousands stranded at airports across India.
How the vouchers work (and how to claim them)
If your flight was canceled during that period, you're likely eligible for a voucher valid on any IndiGo flight for the next year.
IndiGo will reach out directly using your contact details or through travel agents.
If you don't hear from them by January 1, you can claim your voucher online by entering your flight info.