IndiGo's stock plunges nearly 7% after flight delays and cancelations Business Dec 08, 2025

IndiGo's shares took a sharp 7% dip on Monday, right after Delhi Airport warned travelers about more flight delays.

The airline is struggling with operational issues, including a recent wave of flight cancelations and government intervention to curb a sharp rise in airfares.

Investors are worried, especially since IndiGo just got a show cause notice from aviation regulators and is heading for its seventh straight day of losses.