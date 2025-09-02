Indus Towers's FY25 profit jumps 64% but stock falls
Indus Towers's stock dropped 2% to ₹332.50 on Tuesday, despite the company posting impressive annual growth for FY25.
As a key player in the Nifty Midcap 150, its moves are watched closely by investors.
Mixed quarterly results weigh on investors' minds
Even though Indus Towers increased its yearly profit by about 64% to ₹9,932 crore and boosted revenue to ₹30,122 crore in FY25, its latest quarterly results were mixed—revenue was up but net profit slipped compared to last year's June quarter.
For young investors or anyone tracking midcap stocks, it's a reminder that share prices don't always match headline numbers.
Stock might be undervalued at current levels
The stock is trading at a lower-than-usual P/E ratio (9.19), hinting it might be undervalued right now.
The company also brought in Vineet Jain as Chief Supply Chain Management Officer and just wrapped up its annual meeting—but market mood is still cautious despite these solid fundamentals.