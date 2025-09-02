Indus Towers's FY25 profit jumps 64% but stock falls

Mixed quarterly results weigh on investors' minds

Even though Indus Towers increased its yearly profit by about 64% to ₹9,932 crore and boosted revenue to ₹30,122 crore in FY25, its latest quarterly results were mixed—revenue was up but net profit slipped compared to last year's June quarter.

For young investors or anyone tracking midcap stocks, it's a reminder that share prices don't always match headline numbers.