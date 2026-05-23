IndusInd Bank expands work from home after positive results
IndusInd Bank is rolling out work-from-home to more departments after seeing good results across select teams.
This shift is all about smarter resource use and keeping things efficient, plus it fits with the government's push for remote work: Prime Minister Modi highlighted work-from-home as a way to save fuel.
Yes Bank expands hybrid model
Yes Bank plans to expand its hybrid model beyond just a few teams, especially for roles that don't directly deal with customers.
Chief Human Resources Officer Archana Shiroor says some teams are already working in a hybrid mode and that the bank is moving toward extending the hybrid mode to other non-customer facing roles.
IndusInd, Yes Bank report productivity gains
Both banks say these changes boost productivity, help manage time better, and keep customer service running smoothly—all while adapting to modern work trends.