Info Edge probes whistleblower complaint on 99acres.com Business Sep 13, 2025

Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com and 99acres.com, just got a whistleblower complaint about alleged policy violations in its 99acres real estate division.

To keep things transparent, they've brought in an outside law firm for an independent investigation.

For now, Info Edge says there's no material impact on its financial statements.