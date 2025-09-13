Next Article
Info Edge probes whistleblower complaint on 99acres.com
Info Edge, the company behind Naukri.com and 99acres.com, just got a whistleblower complaint about alleged policy violations in its 99acres real estate division.
To keep things transparent, they've brought in an outside law firm for an independent investigation.
For now, Info Edge says there's no material impact on its financial statements.
Company stock slips slightly
Info Edge is handling the situation by following its official whistleblower policy (which you can find on their website).
They're also highlighting their commitment to good corporate governance by involving external legal advisors.
As of Friday's market close, their stock price slipped a bit to ₹1,363.40—down 0.62%.