Institutional investors pour $1.1B into Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs

Institutional interest is often seen as a sign that crypto is moving further into the mainstream. When big investors jump in, it is believed to boost trust and stability in the market.

Fidelity and BlackRock dominate the ETF landscape

Bitcoin ETFs led the way with $642 million coming in—Fidelity's FBTC pulled $315 million, while BlackRock's IBIT added $265 million.

Total Bitcoin ETF assets now sit at $153 billion (about 6.6% of all Bitcoin).

Ethereum ETFs weren't far behind, grabbing $406 million in inflows over four straight days of growth; BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH were top picks here too.

With daily trading volumes soaring, it's clear that institutional excitement around crypto isn't slowing down anytime soon.