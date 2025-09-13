US stock markets hit record high amid slowing job growth

Inflation is up, especially for everyday things like coffee, making life pricier for everyone. At the same time, the job market isn't looking great: only 22,000 jobs were added last month and unemployment claims are rising. All eyes are on the Fed's next move—will they cut rates to help out?

Tariffs and political drama are adding to the confusion.

The Fed has been cautious about lowering rates because of inflation, but with hiring slowing down (June even saw the first net job loss since 2020), there's pressure for action.

Political fights over who gets a seat at the Fed table aren't helping clear things up either.