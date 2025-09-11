VMS TMT IPO to open on September 17

Headquartered in Gujarat , VMS TMT makes thermo mechanically treated steel bars under the Kamdhenu brand, mainly serving local markets from its Ahmedabad plant. For FY24-25, revenue dipped 11.8% to ₹770.2 crore, but net profit grew by 14.5% to ₹15.4 crore.

Fresh issue of shares; no book building process

The IPO comprises entirely fresh shares—50% is set aside for retail investors, with the rest split between institutional and non-institutional buyers.

Arihant Capital Markets is managing the issue; the price band will be announced soon.

Of the funds raised, ₹115 crore will go toward paying off debt (which stood at ₹261.7 crore as of June 2025), with the rest for general corporate needs.