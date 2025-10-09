Info Edge reports 12% YoY rise in billings for Q2FY26

Recruitment solutions, 99acres, and 'Others' segments show growth

Naukri.com's Recruitment Solutions brought in ₹545 crore this quarter, up from ₹492 crore last year. Over six months, it totaled ₹1,015.3 crore.

Real estate platform 99acres also grew, with billings at ₹122.4 crore for the quarter (up from ₹107.4 crore).

Even Info Edge's 'Others' segment saw a bump, hitting ₹61.6 crore this quarter.