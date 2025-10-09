Next Article
Info Edge reports 12% YoY rise in billings for Q2FY26
Business
Info Edge (India), the company behind Naukri.com, posted a 12.1% year-on-year rise in billings for July-September 2025, reaching ₹729 crore.
For the first half of FY26, billings hit ₹1,373 crore.
These numbers are provisional and will be finalized after audit.
Recruitment solutions, 99acres, and 'Others' segments show growth
Naukri.com's Recruitment Solutions brought in ₹545 crore this quarter, up from ₹492 crore last year. Over six months, it totaled ₹1,015.3 crore.
Real estate platform 99acres also grew, with billings at ₹122.4 crore for the quarter (up from ₹107.4 crore).
Even Info Edge's 'Others' segment saw a bump, hitting ₹61.6 crore this quarter.