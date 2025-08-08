Info Edge's recruitment slowdown hits profit growth

Overall revenue grew 17% to ₹791 crore thanks to steady gains in both job listings and other platforms like 99acres and Jeevansathi. Still, recruitment billings only rose 9%—a slowdown blamed on global issues and delayed contracts—while non-recruitment platforms did better with nearly 18% growth.

CEO Hitesh Oberoi says he's 'cautiously optimistic'

CEO Hitesh Oberoi says he's "cautiously optimistic" despite these bumps.

The company got the green light to invest up to ₹1,000 crore in new startups through its Venture Fund III (which already backs 20 young companies).

Expect more marketing for non-job sites while they keep a close eye on spending at Naukri as they try to balance between established brands and new bets.