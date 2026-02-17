Infosys partners with Anthropic to enhance AI in telecom
Business
Infosys just joined forces with Anthropic to build smarter AI tools for industries like telecom, finance, manufacturing, and software.
Their first move? Launching an Anthropic Center of Excellence focused on telecom, where new AI agents will handle tricky tasks like claims processing and code writing.
The goal is to make work smoother and faster—especially in sectors with strict rules.
Infosys's shares rise amid AI job concerns
Infosys's shares recently rose 2.8% in India, bouncing back from recent worries about AI shaking up jobs.
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei put it simply: Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing, which makes this partnership a big deal for bringing trustworthy AI into the real world.