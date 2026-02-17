Infosys partners with Anthropic to enhance AI in telecom Business Feb 17, 2026

Infosys just joined forces with Anthropic to build smarter AI tools for industries like telecom, finance, manufacturing, and software.

Their first move? Launching an Anthropic Center of Excellence focused on telecom, where new AI agents will handle tricky tasks like claims processing and code writing.

The goal is to make work smoother and faster—especially in sectors with strict rules.