Infosys targets $400B AI services market with new strategy
Infosys is going all-in on AI with a new "AI-First" game plan, aiming to grab a slice of the $300-400 billion global AI services market by 2030.
Their Topaz Fabric platform brings together different AI tools to help businesses boost revenue and cut costs, focusing on everything from smarter data use to building trust in AI.
Major contracts and partnerships already in place
This isn't just talk: 90% of Infosys's biggest clients are already using its AI solutions, with over 500 AI agents working across industries.
Infosys has teamed up with Anthropic to bring advanced Claude models into the mix, automating tricky tasks like claims processing.
Separately, Infosys reported a $1.6 billion NHS contract in the UK tied to AI capabilities—showing that this strategy is already delivering real results.