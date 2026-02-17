Infosys targets $400B AI services market with new strategy

Major contracts and partnerships already in place

This isn't just talk: 90% of Infosys's biggest clients are already using its AI solutions, with over 500 AI agents working across industries.

Infosys has teamed up with Anthropic to bring advanced Claude models into the mix, automating tricky tasks like claims processing.

Separately, Infosys reported a $1.6 billion NHS contract in the UK tied to AI capabilities—showing that this strategy is already delivering real results.