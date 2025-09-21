International students could face new taxes

What does this mean for you?

If you're an international student or thinking about working in the US, this could mean higher costs and potentially fewer job opportunities.

For everyone else, the money from these new taxes would go into workforce development programs to support job training for Americans—basically trying to keep more jobs at home and help people skill up for them.

These moves are all about reducing reliance on foreign labor and boosting opportunities for the local workforce—something that could shape how companies hire in the near future.