Adani Power shares jump ahead of stock split

Adani Power's stock split explained

The company's board recently okayed a 1:5 stock split, so each share will now have a face value of ₹2 instead of ₹10.

To get in on this, investors needed to own shares by September 19.

While this move doesn't change Adani Power's actual business fundamentals, it does make shares more affordable for regular folks and could boost trading activity.

More shares in circulation might also catch the eye of bigger investors and shake up how people see the company going forward.