Adani Power shares jump ahead of stock split
Adani Power is making headlines as its stock split record date lands on September 22, 2025.
The buzz has already sent the share price soaring over 13% to ₹716.10 on September 19.
If you've been tracking the numbers, the stock has jumped 20% just this past month and 37.16% in six months.
The Adani group share has proven to be a multibagger stock by surging 1,856.56% over the long term—pretty wild returns!
Adani Power's stock split explained
The company's board recently okayed a 1:5 stock split, so each share will now have a face value of ₹2 instead of ₹10.
To get in on this, investors needed to own shares by September 19.
While this move doesn't change Adani Power's actual business fundamentals, it does make shares more affordable for regular folks and could boost trading activity.
More shares in circulation might also catch the eye of bigger investors and shake up how people see the company going forward.