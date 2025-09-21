Meta's legal battle against ex-employee continues to affect book sales

The ban is based on a non-disparagement clause Wynn-Williams signed back in 2017—each violation could cost her $50,000. Even with the legal fight, her book has already sold over 150,000 copies and landed on The Sunday Times bestsellers list.

Other important developments in the case

Wynn-Williams says Meta ignored platform dangers for profit. Meta counters she was fired for "poor performance."

UK politician Louise Haigh called out Meta's use of gag orders that could bankrupt whistleblowers, urging Parliament to protect people who speak up.

Earlier this year, Wynn-Williams also told US senators that Meta worked closely with Beijing on censorship tools—a claim that's sparked national security worries in Washington.